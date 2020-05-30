AG Bill Barr: "Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda." pic.twitter.com/DuqW2LLA6J

Left is trying to push the insane fiction that the rioters are “white supremacists.” That might actually make the locals attack the white “allies” thinking they’re supremacists.

Via USA Today:

MINNEAPOLIS — Drifting out of the shadows in small groups, dressed in black, carrying shields and wearing knee pads, they head toward the front lines of the protest. Helmets and gas masks protect and obscure their faces, and they carry bottles of milk to counteract tear gas and pepper spray.

Most of them appear to be white. They carry no signs and don’t want to speak to reporters. Trailed by designated “medics” with red crosses taped to their clothes, these groups head straight for the front lines of the conflict.

Night after night in this ravaged city, these small groups do battle with police and the National Guard, kicking away tear gas canisters and throwing back foam-rubber projects fired at them. Around them, fires break out. Windows are smashed. Parked cars destroyed. USA TODAY reporters have witnessed the groups on multiple nights, in multiple locations. Sometimes they threaten those journalists who photograph them destroying property.

