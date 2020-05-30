Among the more than 200 arrested by the NYPD during Friday night protests over George Floyd death was this woman with a lit Molotov cocktail pic.twitter.com/lXa5U9GT0Y

Via Daily Mail:

A woman from upstate New York who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at an occupied police cruiser during protests in Brooklyn on Friday night has been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Samantha Shader, 27, is accused of throwing the petrol bomb at the NYPD vehicle – which had four officers inside – in Crown Heights shortly after 10.30pm.

The lit bottle did not explode, and no officers were injured.

According to a statement provided to DailyMail.com, the NYPD officers exited the cruiser and attempted to arrest Shader, who allegedly bit one of them on the leg.

