Crew Dragon has separated from Falcon 9’s second stage and is on its way to the International Space Station with @Astro_Behnken and @AstroDoug ! Autonomous docking at the @Space_Station will occur at ~10:30 a.m. EDT tomorrow, May 31 pic.twitter.com/bSZ6yZP2bD

So cool!

Via Free Beacon:

NASA launched its first man-based space mission since 2011 on Saturday, revitalizing America’s domestic space program which has remained largely dormant over the last decade, as Russia and China have sought to militarize the domain above Earth.

The launch, which will send two astronauts to the International Space Station, marks the first American space mission using a commercially constructed rocket designed by SpaceX, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk. It also marked the first American-based space trip since the NASA shuttle program was abandoned in 2011. Since that time, NASA has relied on Russia for its trips to the ISS, paying upwards of $50 million a seat on that country’s rocket systems.

The Trump administration is seeking to shift the paradigm, bringing both space exploration and defense back into America’s domain. In addition to Saturday’s joint commercial launch with NASA, the administration marked the first successful launch of its Space Force military program earlier this year. These efforts, officials said, are meant to counter the growing influence of Russia and China in space, where both countries are seeking a military advantage.

