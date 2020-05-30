Oakland is one of the most radical cities in the country.

Via Fox News:

A Federal Protective Service Officer was killed and another injured Friday in a shooting at a federal building in Oakland, California amid protests and violence in the city over the death of George Floyd.

According to the FBI’s San Francisco branch, the shooting occurred at the Ronald V Dellums Federal Building when a vehicle approached the building and opened fire at the security officers.

“The FBI has deployed investigators and the Evidence Response Team to the crime scene,” the agency said in a statement. “We will continue to work this investigation alongside the Oakland Police Department.”

The Federal Protective Service is part of the Department of Homeland Security and is responsible for protecting more than 9,000 federal facilities across the country.

Keep reading…