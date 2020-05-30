Completely ridiculous ineffectual leadership in Minneapolis. They’re actually trying to blame “white supremacists” for the rioting.

Via Fox News:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Saturday he has authorized “full mobilization” of the state’s National Guard – something that has never been done in the 164-year history of the Minnesota National Guard.

Walz, who has been hammered by residents, critics and the press for his response to the crisis in his state, pushed back on the idea that the protests, which have turned increasingly violent, now have anything to do with George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis killed while in police custody.

“The tactics and the approach that we have taken have evolved and need to evolve the same way, with a sensitivity to the legitimate rage and anger that came after what the world witnessed in the murder of George Floyd and was manifested in a very healthy gathering of community to memorialize that Tuesday night, which was still present to a certain degree on Wednesday,” he said, adding, “By Thursday it was nearly gone and last night is a mockery of pretending this is about George Floyd’s death or inequities or historical traumas to our communities of color.”

During his Saturday morning press conference, Walz also thanked first responders “who are out there protecting our cities.”

“As they were taking incoming fire, improvised explosive devices and a highly evolved and tightly-controlled group of folks bent on adapting their tactics to make it as difficult as possible to maintain that order,” he said.

Keep reading…