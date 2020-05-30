Sorry, leftists don’t care about your pain, it’s all about stoking the revolution.

Via Daily Caller:

A black firefighter who invested his life savings into opening up a sports bar in Minneapolis was reduced to tears after looters destroyed his life’s work.

Korboi Balla originally planned to open his bar in March, but those plans had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis. Balla had been gearing up to finally open his bar after Minnesota gave the go-ahead for restaurants to begin reopening on June 1.

Keep reading…