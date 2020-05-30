After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump

Via LA Times:

Taylor Swift has some words for President Donald Trump.

After Trump took to Twitter to threaten a harsh crackdown on protesters in Minneapolis, the “Bad Blood” singer on Friday called out the president’s comments.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November,” she tweeted.

