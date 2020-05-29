The police officer involved in the death of George Floyd was charged with third degree murder today.

#BREAKING: Charging documents from Hennepin County DA’s office shows former @MinneapolisPD officer #DerekChauvin had his knee on #GeorgeFloyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes, nearly 3 minutes after he was unconscious. Chauvin charged with murder. #KRON4https://t.co/JAlEZZDe1z — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) May 29, 2020

Part to the problem with charging murder is the following finding by the medical examiner.

BREAKING: Charging doc against Minneapolis police officer who kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck says autopsy revealed: “No physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation”…combination of force & health problems contributed to death. (CNN) pic.twitter.com/dkKuD0Eqqy — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 29, 2020