Via National Post:

America’s anger, frustration and discord boiled over in Minnesota’s Twin Cities on Friday at a remarkable moment in the history of the United States, sparked by the collision of racial injustice, freedom of expression and the worst public health crisis of the last 100 years.

After more than two months of pandemic-induced, self-imposed exile, protesters in Minneapolis — some wearing face masks not to conceal their identities, but to ward off COVID-19 — laid waste to city streets after the police killing Monday of George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose torturous eight final minutes of life were spent begging for mercy, a white police officer kneeling on his neck.

The anarchic scene took a dramatic turn early Friday when CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, who is black, was arrested on live television and led away in handcuffs, as were members of his crew. All three were released a short time later following an abject apology from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who characterized the arrest as a mistake.

