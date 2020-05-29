Via CBS:

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police officers have been ordered to “no longer use force to disperse large gatherings,” as tensions mount over the months-long stay-at-home order, and protests continue nationwide over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck

“Until further notice, large gatherings will only be monitored until the crowd disperse on it’s own. Please ensure that all supervisors under your command are made aware of this instruction,” top brass wrote in a memo to commanders and officers Thursday night.

