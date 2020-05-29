Via Daily Mail:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Friday admitted an ‘abject failure’ by law enforcement in trying to control crowds of rioters who took over Minneapolis on Thursday night, torching buildings and overrunning a police station, as a city-wide curfew was declared between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Protesters have been running rampant in Minneapolis for the past three nights in a united show of outrage over the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed on Monday when a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes because he’d allegedly tried to use a fake $20 to pay for something in a store.

It has sparked a national conversation about race relations and police brutality in America.

On Thursday, as tensions in the city boiled all day, the National Guard started putting in motion plans to intervene to help local law enforcement agencies that were struggling to cope with the mounting threat.

