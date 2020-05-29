They’re definitely going after his tweets now.

Via Townhall:

As we all were last night, President Trump was watching Minneapolis descend into total anarchy. Our own Julio Rosas is there documenting the insanity. The looting has not subsided. The violence intensified. And it culminated in the police headquarters in the city’s third precinct being evacuated, overrun by rioters, and then set ablaze. Police and firefighters were reportedly given orders to stand down. It was chaos.

The second night of protests was sparked due to the horrific death of George Floyd, who died in police custody. It’s all on video. Floyd, arrested for a false document charge, is seen pleading with officers that he couldn’t breathe. That’s because one officer put his knee on his neck and kept it there for nearly ten minutes. Floyd died as a result. All four officers were fired, and the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation was investigating this tragic incident as well for civil rights violations. It’s considered a top priority. Yet, Minneapolis is a warzone. Rosas has documented many protests, some with very hostile crowds, and he said last night that he’d never seen anything like what he was experiencing in Mill City.

