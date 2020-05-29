MSNBC reporter just now: "I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly." The guy is literally standing in front of a burning building in the middle of a riot. pic.twitter.com/IzCV6On4sF — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 29, 2020

Pretend you do not see what you see, MSNBC will tell you what to think.

Via Daily Wire:

On Thursday, as sections of Minneapolis burned to the ground from violent riots over the death of George Floyd, MSNBC reporter Ali Velshi, standing in front of burning buildings, assured viewers that the “protests” were mostly peaceful. Velshi did, however, note that some fires had “started.” “I wanna be clear on how I characterize this,” said Velshi, reporting live from Minneapolis. “This is mostly a protest, it is not, it is not, generally speaking, unruly.” “But fires have been started and this crowd is relishing that,” he told MSNBC anchor Brian Williams. Keep reading…