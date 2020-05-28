There was an error in Twitter's fact check of Trump's vote-by-mail tweets, underscoring the challenge social media platforms face trying to arbitrate truth. It was corrected after an elections professional notified the company (and me) about the mistake.https://t.co/bQmfZc8pBm pic.twitter.com/6IoeSzlXpq — Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) May 27, 2020

The ‘fact-check’ needed a fact check. They also false claimed there is “no evidence’ that mail in ballots are linked to voter fraud. That’s just demonstrably factually false, there are many cases in many states.

Via Twitchy:

Sorry we missed this earlier in the week, but as you know, on Tuesday Twitter decided to add a link reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” to two of President Trump’s tweets in which he argued that mail-in ballots are ripe for fraud. The Wall Street Journal, however, did a fact-check of Twitter’s fact-check and found it contained some misinformation of its own. At issue, and the distinction is important, is that some states mail everyone an application to vote by mail, while other states send everyone a ballot itself. Twitter seems to have conflated the two. Keep reading…