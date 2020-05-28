.@PressSec Obliterates Jim Acosta & The Mainstream Media Over "Fact Checking" Question
"If you're going to get into the fact checking business, there is no one who should be fact checked more than the MSM."
Kayleigh then lists off many of the Fake News stories from the MSM. pic.twitter.com/aYvI8aQElE
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 28, 2020
Got that right.
Via Daily Caller:
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany let loose on CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta during Thursday’s press briefing.
Acosta, after asking more than once why it took President Donald Trump 13 hours to tweet about the fact that the United States surpassed 100,000 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic, questioned whether or not Twitter’s move to fact-check the president on another issue was warranted.