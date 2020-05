Please disregard those riots you see.

Via Daily Caller:

NBC is prohibiting reporters from using the word “riot” in its coverage of violent outbursts in Minnesota that have occurred in response to the killing of George Floyd.

“While the situation on the ground in Minneapolis is fluid, and there has been violence, it is most accurate at this time to describe what is happening there as ‘protests’–not riots,” NBC host Craig Melvin wrote on Twitter Thursday.

