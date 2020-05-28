New witness comes out.

Via Fox News:

Former President Bill Clinton insists he never visited the notorious “orgy island” of his late ex-pal Jeffrey Epstein – but now a second person begs to differ.

A longtime tech worker on the Caribbean island claims he once saw Clinton with Epstein in the porch area of Epstein’s villa home – though no one else was with them, according to “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” a new documentary series that begins streaming on Netflix on Wednesday.

The same area is where Epstein is said to have held sex parties with other guests, including teenage girls, according to The Sun.

Previously, Virginia Roberts Giuffre – who claims she became Epstein’s “sex slave” at age 17 – said she recalled seeing Clinton on the island, though she said he never acted inappropriately.

