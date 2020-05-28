They surrounded the police cars and the guy who was “thrown off” had jumped on the car during the mob effort to attack the cars.

Via Daily Mail:

A protester was thrown from the hood of a police cruiser in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday night as a Black Lives Matter demonstration calling for justice for George Floyd turned violent.

About 1,000 protesters descended on LA following the 46-year-old father-of-two died in Minneapolis Monday, moments after a white cop knelt on his neck for eight minutes until he passed out.

As protests entered their second day in Minnesota, tensions began building between law enforcement and African-American communities across America, with demonstrators calling for the four officers involved in Floyd’s death to be charged with murder.

The first break-off protest sprung up in downtown LA Wednesday afternoon and quickly escalated into violence.

Keep reading…