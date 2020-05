Via CBS:

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was chaos and destruction in Minneapolis Tuesday night as police officers and protesters clashed over the death of George Floyd.

RAW VIDEO: Police Fire Flash Grenades At Protesters Smashing Squad Cars

The outrage began with a video showing police arresting the 46-year-old in south Minneapolis Monday night.

“I can’t breathe! Please, the knee on my neck,” Floyd is heard saying in the video.

