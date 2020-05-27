I’m guessing Nadler has had a change of heart since then.

NADLER: “Thank you. I just — it’s a very tempting point. I just, as a very experienced practical politician from New York, feel constrained to observe that in my experience in New York, paper ballots are extremely susceptible to fraud. And at least with the old clunking voting machines that we have in New York, the deliberate fraud is way down compared to paper. When the machines break down, they vote on paper and we’ve had real problems. So that’s a — that is — there’s got to be a way — there’s got to be a way — I’m simply observing that as a problem. There’s got to be a way of getting the best of our methodologies. (…) I want paper trail. I want paper somewhere. But pure paper with no machines, I can show you — I can show you experience which would make your head spin.”