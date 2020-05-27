She didn’t learn her lesson the first time. Hello, Secret Service?
Via Daily Wire:
Kathy Griffin suggested that President Donald Trump be injected with a “syringe with nothing but air inside it” on Tuesday and was subsequently slammed by numerous notable figures, including Donald Trump Jr.
Griffin made the remarks in response to a CNN reporter tweeting: “Trump at diabetes event at WH: ‘I don’t use insulin. Should I be?’”
Griffin responded: “Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. F**K TRUMP”
Griffin later responded to a tweet from The Washington Examiner about what she initially wrote.