She didn’t learn her lesson the first time. Hello, Secret Service?

Via Daily Wire:

Kathy Griffin suggested that President Donald Trump be injected with a “syringe with nothing but air inside it” on Tuesday and was subsequently slammed by numerous notable figures, including Donald Trump Jr.

Griffin made the remarks in response to a CNN reporter tweeting: “Trump at diabetes event at WH: ‘I don’t use insulin. Should I be?’”

Griffin responded: “Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. F**K TRUMP”

Griffin later responded to a tweet from The Washington Examiner about what she initially wrote.

