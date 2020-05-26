Via NY Post:

Is there anything more tedious than the press complaining about how it’s treated?

After grousing that Stephanie Grisham, President Trump’s former press secretary, never held a formal briefing, the media can’t stand that Kayleigh McEnany, her successor, has made those briefings too contentious.

McEnany steamrolls, she dodges, she lectures reporters on the questions they should be asking. It’s that last point that riles some journalists. “Indefensible and grotesque,” said Jonah Goldberg to Chris Wallace on Fox News. “I have to say that if Kayleigh McEnany had told Sam Donaldson and me what questions we should ask, that would not have gone well,” Wallace said.

To which Americans say: Stop whining!

