Katy Tur tells reporter, "It seems like you might be one of the only people wearing a mask"

Gotta love that hero bystander.

Via Townhall:

In NBC reporter was forced to admit during his live segment about people enjoying the weather and not wearing masks that some members of his camera crew were also not wearing masks during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

Reporter Cal Perry was broadcasting from Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, a popular tourist spot for people from Illinois, for Memorial Day and noted how he was one of the few people wearing a mask and no one seemed to be worried about their safety.

“I haven’t met anybody who is. I met some people two from Lake Geneva, they’re worried about the second spike. At the same time, they’ll add, this place that relies on that business.

Keep reading…