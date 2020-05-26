Bad news for Democrats.

Via Fox News:

U.S. equity markets surged to their best levels in months as states continued to reopen and traders returned to the New York Stock Exchange for the first time since shutting down on March 23 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 600 points, or 2.45 percent, in the opening minutes of trading, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were higher by 2.20 percent and 1.84 percent, respectively. The gains, which propelled both the S&P 500 and the Dow to their highest levels since March and the Nasdaq to its best level since February, come after all three of the major averages each advanced more than 3 percent last week.

