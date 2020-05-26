Rules for thee but not for me.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband reportedly sought special treatment in trying to get their boat on the water in time for Memorial Day weekend, even as his wife cautioned residents about traveling for the holiday.

“This morning, I was out working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend,” read a post from NorthShore Dock on Facebook. “Being Memorial weekend and the fact that we started working three weeks late means there is no chance this is going to happen.”

“Well our office personnel had explained this to the man and he replied, ‘I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?'”

