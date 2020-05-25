Scummy.

Via Townhall:

Instead of remembering the fallen servicemen and women on Memorial Day, the New York Times editorial board decided to publish an editorial about how the United States Military supposedly advocates for white supremacy. Specifically, the editorial board took issue with Military bases being named leaders in the Confederate Army. In their mind, the bases should be renamed.

“It is time to rename bases for American heroes — not racist traitors,” the editorial stated.

Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman slammed the editorial board, saying the group of so-called journalists decided to “attack the US military” instead of paying tribute to the “many stories of valor still waiting to be told this Memorial Day weekend.”

Keep reading…