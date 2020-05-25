Locking people up until the country is destroyed is “essential” to the Baltimore mayor, Memorial Day and honoring our military dead is not.

Via Fox News:

President Trump was marking Memorial Day with appearances at Arlington National Cemetery and Baltimore’s historic Fort McHenry, honoring fallen military members while also sending a clear signal to the country that his agenda will be business-as-almost-usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A 21-gun salute greeted Trump as he arrived at the solemn ceremony by the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Monday morning. Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence attended to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of America’s freedoms.

Trump saluted as members of the military played the National Anthem and Taps while Pence and Defense Secretary Mark Esper stood next to him with their hands on their hearts. Trump paused before the tomb with his hands clasped in front of him, touched the wreath — adorned with a red, white and blue ribbon — and then saluted again.

The military personnel and some VIPs in attendance had been wearing masks on the steps of the monument prior to the arrival of the Trumps and the Pences. But an unknown woman approached the dignitaries and asked everyone to take them off. Much of the group stood socially distanced on the outdoor stairs. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was spotted putting on a mask decorated with stars and stripes as he left the ceremony.

