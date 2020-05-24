Via Daily Wire:

On March 22, President Trump took to Twitter and typed out a message in all-caps: “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

That was more than a month ago. And while all 50 states have begun to take some steps toward reopening shuttered businesses and closed restaurants, the pace is achingly slow.

Now, 500 doctors have banded together to tell Trump to mandate an end the coronavirus shutdown, saying it is a “mass casualty incident” that will cause more death and destruction than the virus itself.

