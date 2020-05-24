CNN's John King just began a question on how "some are trying to make a big deal over" Biden's "you're not black" comment. CNN then played the clip ending with “I extended the Voting Rights Act 25 years. I have a record that is second to none." However, the quote was edited…
— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 24, 2020
Thinking with all this, Turley may be walking away sometime soon, if he hasn’t already.
Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley criticized CNN for “media indulgence” after they ran a selectively edited clip favorable to former Vice President Joe Biden.
“CNN’s John King just began a question on how ‘some are trying to make a big deal over’ Biden’s ‘you’re not black’ comment,” Turley, a self-described liberal and George Washington University law professor said on Twitter. “CNN then played the clip ending with ‘I extended the Voting Rights Act 25 years. I have a record that is second to none.’”
“However, the quote was edited to exclude the next line: ‘The NAACP has endorsed me every time I’ve run. Come on, take a look at my record.’ That is a false statement that the NAACP has publicly rebutted. https://jonathanturley.org/2020/05/23/technically-black-atlantic-columnist-supports-bidens-statement-that-black-trump-supporters-are-not-really-black/… It never endorsed Biden or anyone else.”