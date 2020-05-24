CNN's John King just began a question on how "some are trying to make a big deal over" Biden's "you're not black" comment. CNN then played the clip ending with “I extended the Voting Rights Act 25 years. I have a record that is second to none." However, the quote was edited…

Thinking with all this, Turley may be walking away sometime soon, if he hasn’t already.

Via Washington Examiner:

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley criticized CNN for “media indulgence” after they ran a selectively edited clip favorable to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“CNN’s John King just began a question on how ‘some are trying to make a big deal over’ Biden’s ‘you’re not black’ comment,” Turley, a self-described liberal and George Washington University law professor said on Twitter. “CNN then played the clip ending with ‘I extended the Voting Rights Act 25 years. I have a record that is second to none.’”

“However, the quote was edited to exclude the next line: ‘The NAACP has endorsed me every time I’ve run. Come on, take a look at my record.’ That is a false statement that the NAACP has publicly rebutted. https://jonathanturley.org/2020/05/23/technically-black-atlantic-columnist-supports-bidens-statement-that-black-trump-supporters-are-not-really-black/… It never endorsed Biden or anyone else.”

