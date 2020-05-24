. @cthagod : It has to come to a point where we stop putting the burden on black voters to show up for Democrats, and start putting the burden on Democrats to show up for black voters. #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/jsYWRI2smw

Exactly! Not to mention all the rest of the voters as well.

Via Twitchy:

Sounds like Joe Biden’s comment to Charlamagne Tha God during ‘The Breakfast Club’ about how black people who don’t know if they’re going to vote for him ‘ain’t black’ did more damage than Democrats realized. Charlamagne was on with Joy Reid this morning and had this to say.

Yes, Democrats take the black vote for granted.

