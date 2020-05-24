She’s literally doing the same thing Biden did – assuming that black people can only speak by command of a white man, that they can’t have independent thought of their own.

"I think it’s interesting that the president searched high and low to find African-American members of the Senate and a former member of Congress to speak out on this issue."@RepValDemings appears to accuse @realDonaldTrump of asking @SenatorTimScott and @MiaBLove to speak out. pic.twitter.com/PWWj1IdGKk — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 24, 2020