Via BBC:
Police in Hong Kong have fired tear gas against protesters taking part in the first pro-democracy demonstration since China announced plans to impose a new security law on the territory.
Hundreds of demonstrators have been marching through the city centre.
Earlier, 200 senior politicians from around the world issued a joint statement criticising China’s plan.
Signatories called it a “comprehensive assault on the city’s autonomy, rule of law and fundamental freedoms”.
China is seeking to pass a law that would ban “treason, secession, sedition and subversion” in the territory.