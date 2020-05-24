Via BBC:

Police in Hong Kong have fired tear gas against protesters taking part in the first pro-democracy demonstration since China announced plans to impose a new security law on the territory.

Hundreds of demonstrators have been marching through the city centre.

Earlier, 200 senior politicians from around the world issued a joint statement criticising China’s plan.

Signatories called it a “comprehensive assault on the city’s autonomy, rule of law and fundamental freedoms”.

China is seeking to pass a law that would ban “treason, secession, sedition and subversion” in the territory.

