Gov. Murphy is slime.

Via Townhall:

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is escalating his war on a gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey, that reopened earlier this week in defiance the governor’s stay-at-home executive order. The gym has reopened throughout the week as it battles efforts by the government to keep the gym closed.

Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy approved a New Jersey Department of Health request on Friday night asking the gym be ordered to close down until businesses deemed nonessential are allowed to reopen. The New Jersey Department of Health previously issued an order on Wednesday night instructing the gym to close down. County officials posted the order outside the gym.

