They had more dossiers they are thinking about. They were literally offering taxpayer money to pay a Democratic operative.

Via Daily Wire:

The FBI offered Christopher Steele – the man who wrote the salacious and debunked Steele Dossier on President Donald Trump while he was a candidate in 2016 – a significant amount of money to create another document. The new dossier would include dirt on former national security adviser Michael Flynn and other Trump associates.

The Daily Caller’s Chuck Ross reported that the offer, which was made during an FBI meeting with Steele on October 3, 2016, was mentioned in the Department of Justice’s Inspector General’s report that was released in December 2019. Ross noted that this revelation has received little to no media attention.

“But it might have new significance following the recent release of government documents that show that Steele peddled an unfounded rumor that Flynn had an extramarital affair with a Russian woman in the United Kingdom,” Ross reported. “It is not clear how and when Steele came across the rumor, or if it was the result of the FBI asking him to look into Flynn.”

Keep reading…