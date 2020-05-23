. @JoeBiden on @breakfastclubam : Only a couple things everybody has in common in jail: 1) victims of abuse or their mother was 2) can't read 3) they don't have any job skills pic.twitter.com/iDPvkx4SvE

Imagine how crazy this man is when this doesn’t even get any attention because of the other comment he made in the interview.

Via Daily Caller:

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday that something everybody in jail has in common is that they “can’t read.”

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee told popular radio host Charlamagne Tha God that people in jail were “victims of abuse” and lack “job skills,” while discussing prison reform.

“Only a couple things everybody has in common in jail,” Biden said. “One is they were the victims of abuse or their kids were, or their mother was. Number two: can’t read. Number three: they don’t have any job skills, they were in a position where they didn’t get a chance.”

