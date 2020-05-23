Biden just can’t stop lying.

Via Fox News:

The NAACP on Friday pushed back on a claim by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden that the civil rights organization had endorsed him “every time I’ve run” — stating that the group never endorses any political candidate.

“Yesterday, former Vice President Joe Biden made a comment about the NAACP’s endorsement,” the statement by Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said. “We want to clarify that the NAACP is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse candidates for political office at any level.”

The statement was in response to Biden’s claim during an interview with “The Breakfast Club” that the group had endorsed him every time he had run as he sought to tout his credentials in supporting the black community.

“Take a look at my record. I extended the Voting Rights Act for 25 years. I have a record that is second to none. The NAACP’s endorsed me every time I’ve run,” he said. “Take a look at the record.”

