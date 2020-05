Jean and Walter are in each other’s arms again ❤️

They were inseparable, married for 70 years but the nursing home lockdown kept them apart.

They held hands, cried, hugged and kissed.

"Oh honey I'm so happy to see you!" Jean said to Walter.pic.twitter.com/eSAlerrQjw

May 22, 2020