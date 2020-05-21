Two credible sources tell me the Naval Air Base shooter was a foreign-born naturalized U.S. citizen, drove up to gate wearing a head wrap, tac vest, and playing loud Arabic music before he opened fire. https://t.co/amumXcTv8i

Via USA Today:

An armed person who wounded a sailor at a U.S. Navy air base in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Thursday was killed by security officers, officials said.

The Associated Press reported that the shooter tried to speed through a gate at the base in a vehicle, but security personnel put up a barrier in time to stop the shooting, according to U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because it is an ongoing investigation. The man then got out of the car and opened fire, striking and wounding a Navy sailor who is a member of the security force at the base. During the exchange of gunfire, the shooter was killed by security personnel, the officials said.

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Leah Greeves said at a news conference that the incident was “terrorism-related” and confirmed the alleged shooter is deceased.

