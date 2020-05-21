Via CNN:

Hong Kong (CNN)China’s rubberstamp parliament has announced that a new national security law in Hong Kong will be on the agenda at its upcoming meeting, a move likely to fuel further anger and protests in the semi-autonomous city.

Ahead of the annual National People’s Congress meeting, which starts Friday, spokesman Zhang Yesui announced that this year’s session would review a proposal titled: “Establishment and Improvement of the Legal System and Implementation Mechanism for the Safeguarding of National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.”

“National security is the bedrock underpinning a country’s stability. Safeguarding national security serves the fundamental interests of all Chinese people, including our HK compatriots,” Zhang told a news conference Thursday.

He emphasized that Hong Kong was an inseparable part of China and, “in light of new circumstances and need,” it was “highly necessary” for the NPC to exercise its constitutional power to deliberate such a proposal, adding that further details would be revealed Friday.

