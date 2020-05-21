This isn’t journalism. Where are the questions about the nursing home deaths? Or are they just conceding that they are now just an activist/entertainment network with this nonsense? At this point, they’re mocking their audience.

Via Twitchy:

Look, all we know is that this is clip that CNN’s Chris Cuomo decided to tweet from his account Wednesday night in another softball interview with his Grandma-killing older brother who apparently was capable of inhaling a nurse’s finger while she was testing him for COVID-19.

The live broadcast of Cuomo emerging from the crypt was embarrassing, but this is just flat-out stupid and makes everyone in the journalism profession look bad.

Keep reading…