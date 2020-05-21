So they didn’t need to have an unmasking of the NSA intercept, because the FBI was already spying on Kislyak and/or Flynn. Where’s the warrant? Why haven’t we heard about it?

Via Daily Caller:

The FBI wiretapped phone calls between a Russian ambassador and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn that were the subject of a classified leak to The Washington Post in early 2017, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Flynn’s identity was not masked in a transcript that the FBI created after Flynn’s phone calls with the ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, the Post also reported, citing former U.S. officials.

