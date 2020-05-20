This takedown of Chris Cuomo is one for the record books: @PressSec exposes that Cuomo is a complete hypocrite for going after Trump's use of hydroxychloroquine when Cuomo himself took a LESS SAFE version of the drug after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In case you missed it, CNN host and amateur physician Chris Cuomo recently mocked Donald Trump after Trump said he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine for the past few weeks as a prophylactic measure.

The thing is, Cuomo wasn’t really in any position to mock as far as that was concerned:

