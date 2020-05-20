Maybe they learned not to listen to John Kerry and Trump isn’t going away?

Via Daily Wire:

Iran is curbing its aggressive tendencies and beginning to take small steps toward cooperating with the United States in the Middle East.

Tehran is taking intentional steps to avoid further conflict with the United States in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election in November. Iranian leaders are afraid that aggressive action on their part could benefit President Trump in the election, according to The New York Times.

Years of intense pressure by the United States to curb Iranian aggression in the Middle East is beginning to pay dividends, the State Department said.

