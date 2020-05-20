Via Deadline:

America will usher in a new era of space flight next week, and Discovery and Science Channel are offering a front-row seat. The sibling nets will share live coverage of the May 27 launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon Capsule that will send astronauts into space from the U.S. for the first time since the Space Shuttle was retired in 2011.

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space starts at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. FL. Among the guests lined up for the program are singing star Katy Perry, Mythbusters host Adam Savage and NASA engineer-turned-YouTuber Mark Rober. A quartet of current and former astronauts and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will offer expert insight for the program, which also will feature an interview with astronaut Chris Cassidy from the International Space Station — where the SpaceX mission is headed.

