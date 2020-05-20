Via NBC:

SEOUL, South Korea — School restarted across South Korea on Wednesday, but it was a first day like never before.

In scenes repeated across the country widely hailed for how it has fought the coronavirus outbreak, teachers and staff equipped with thermometers and hand sanitizer greeted thousands of high school seniors.

At some schools, the seniors — the first group of students to return to class after nearly three months of lockdown — were ordered to walk more than 3 feet from one another, wear masks except at mealtimes, and sit at desks separated by plastic dividers. Protective screens will also be up in at some cafeterias during lunch breaks.

