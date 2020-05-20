Should’ve thought of that before he put someones grandpa in a room with a COVID patient.

Via NJ.com:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is making himself quite clear: He wants sports to return amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the sooner, the better.

Cuomo reiterated that point at his press conference on Tuesday. Per the New York Daily News:

“I’m very aggressive on encouraging sports teams to start and to operate without fans. This is more an economic calculus for different sports — some sports franchises can make this work easier than others.”

However Cuomo conceded that “[sports leagues] have to make their own economic decision” to reopen when “the economic model works for them. … They have to make that decision, but any way we can help, we would help.”

