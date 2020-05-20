Anyone who has ever used Siri knows it’s not getting any better and is obviously NOT listening to you.

Via Gizmodo:

Last summer, an anonymous contractor revealed that Apple had contractors listening to private conversations, unknowingly recorded by their devices, as part of a “grading” system to improve Siri. Now, the whistleblower has gone public in a letter sent to European data protection regulators, decrying the lack of action taken against Apple for violating people’s privacy.

Thomas le Bonniec worked as a subcontractor at Apple’s Cork offices in Ireland. At the time, his job involved transcribing user requests in French and English until ethical concerns led him to quit, reports the Guardian, which initially broke the story last year.

