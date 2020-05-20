He can’t remember where he is.

Via Free Beacon:

Former vice president Joe Biden drew a blank on Tuesday when asked about former president Barack Obama’s dismissal of an inspector general from his administration.

“Early in his term, President Obama fired the AmeriCorps inspector general, Gerald Walpin, who was reportedly investigating one of his political supporters,” Yahoo News‘s Dan Klaidman said to Biden during a virtual town hall. “In retrospect was that a mistake?”

“I don’t recall that,” Biden said. “But I tell you what, I don’t ever remember the president deciding that somebody being investigated was inappropriate.”

