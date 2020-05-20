How many people did they go after? Gowdy said they unmasked Trump family members on the morning of the inauguration.

Via Townhall:

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr and Acting DNI Richard Grenell Tuesday afternoon requesting information about other Trump administration officials who may have been unmasked between November 6, 2016 and January 20, 2017.

“Given the extensive number of requests for the unmasking of General Flynn’s name during this short time period, it raises the question of whether these or other officials sought the unmasking of the identities of other individuals associated with the Trump campaign or transition team,” Graham wrote in the letter. “Accordingly, I request that the Committee be provided with a list of the names of any officials who requested with the Trump campaign or transition team, including but not limited to Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Corey Lewandowski, Paul Manafort, Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, Sam Clovis, Chris Christie, Carter Page, and George Papadopoulos, and the reason given for any such request.”

