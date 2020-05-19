What’s funny is media is covering this without realizing Biden said it, then having to explain it when they refused to cover Biden saying it initially.

Via Daily Wire:

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, was featured Monday in a “new investigative series” that trolls presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by mixing some of his memorable quotes into a mock Biden investigation.

In the 30-second opening montage, the video introduces several of the former vice president’s references and mistakes, including his notorious reference to “cornpop” and his accidental reference to Winston Churchill as the oldest president in American history.

But the video then segues to Murtaugh, who says it will be the “first episode” in a series called “Truth Over Facts” — a reference to a Biden campaign rally in Iowa last year, during which he said Democrats needed to stand against President Trump’s “facts” by using the “truth.”

